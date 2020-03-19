The newspaper continues to hear about postponements and cancellations of dinners, meetings and other events due to coronavirus. Here is today’s listing:
- The Derrick and News-Herald office is closed to public access. People may conduct business with newspaper staff members via telephone or email. When it is necessary to visit the office, people may call 676-7444 or (800) 352-1002 to make an appointment.
- The Oil City Council meeting set for Thursday, March 26, has been canceled. The next council session is tentatively scheduled for April 9. City hall remains closed to the public.
- All activities scheduled at the Belles Lettres Club for the rest of March and through April have been canceled. This includes a card party on Monday, a style show on April 4, the monthly tea on April 17 and the library card party on April 27. The annual spring luncheon will be rescheduled for June.
- The Friday night fish fries at Venango Catholic High School during Lent have been canceled.
- The Walk With Jesus event planned for Saturday, March 28, at the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ Church in Franklin has been canceled.
- Christ Lutheran Church, located at 1029 Grandview Road, Oil City, has canceled Sunday services for March 22 and March 29, as well as its Wednesday night Lenten service.
- Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department has canceled all events to be held at its fire hall until further notice.
- Oakland United Methodist Church in Dempseytown has canceled Sunday services as well as any activities and meetings that were scheduled at the church.
- The March 25 registration day for new students at Immaculate Conception Parish School has been canceled. Parents may send an email to dmiller@clarionichawks.net to request an application packet. A screening day for incoming kindergarten students will be scheduled for a later date.
- The South Side Neighborhood Association has canceled its monthly meeting scheduled March 24, a tour of the Oil City Library.
- The Tionesta Borough office building will be closed to the public, except by appointment, until Monday, March 30. The office will be staffed during its regularly scheduled hours, and people with borough business may call 814-755-3502.
- The 2020 Cranberry Expo scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, at the Cranberry Mall has been postponed. The event will be rescheduled.
- First United Methodist Church, at 1102 Liberty St. in Franklin, has canceled worship services scheduled March 22, March 29 and April 5. The church office is open and may be reached by telephone at 432-8161. The church’s Supper Club meeting scheduled Saturday, March 28, also is canceled.
- The talk by Rita Marker on physician-assisted suicide, scheduled Thursday, March 26, has been postponed and will be rescheduled.
- The Oil Creek chapter of Trout Unlimited has postponed its annual fundraising banquet scheduled April 4. It has been rescheduled for Aug. 22 at the Quality Inn & Conference Center in Franklin.
- The Garden Collage event scheduled Saturday, March 28, has been postponed and will be rescheduled.
- The Cook Forest Easter sunrise service scheduled April 12 at the Ridge Camp Amphitheater has been canceled.
- The monthly meeting of Venango County Tea Party Patriots scheduled Saturday, March 28, at King’s restaurant has been canceled.
- Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has canceled all educational programs and events through April 4.
- Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts in Foxburg has canceled performances scheduled through May 17.
- Strattanville Borough municipal building is closed to public access. Drop-off boxes are available for donations to the Lander Family Assistance Fund and the Veterans Banner program.
- Ladies Night at the Clintonville fire hall scheduled for Saturday is postponed until Sept. 26. Those who purchased tickets for the event should hold on to their tickets until the September date.
- University of Pittsburgh at Titusville has postponed its April 25 commencement ceremony. The event will be rescheduled.
- The Ladies Spring Fling Raffle scheduled for April 4 at Sandycreek fire hall has been canceled. People may see the Facebook page for further information.