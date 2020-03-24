The newspaper continues to hear about postponements and cancellations of dinners, meetings and other events due to coronavirus. Here is today's listing:
– Public libraries in Knox, Clarion, Rimersburg, New Bethlehem and Foxburg will remain closed to the public for as long as public schools remain closed.
Gov. Tom Wolf this week extended the closing of schools through at least April 6.
– The Knox Lions Club has canceled its scheduled April 4 multiphasic blood screening event.
Lions Club spokesman Hal Wassink said the event is usually held at the Keystone Elementary School.
“With the Coronavirus concerns and the closing of the school – which we certainly understand – we decided to cancel the screening,” said Wassink.
– The Friends of the NRA Clarion County Chapter has canceled its scheduled April 4 banquet at the Knox American Legion Club in Knox. The group hopes to hold the event in August.
– March 27 and April 3 Lenten luncheons at the Perry Township Fire Hall are canceled.
The April 10 West Freedom UMC cross walk also is canceled.
– The March 28 and 29 “Spring Fling” craft vendors show at the Clarion Mall is canceled.
- The NBC Barbershop Chorus has postponed its annual show scheduled for Saturday, April 25. Tickets that have already been sold will be honored when the show is rescheduled.
- The Venango County Coon & Fox Club has canceled all events at the club until further notice.
- The Minstrel Show set for April 3 at the East Forest school in Marienville has been canceled.
- A craft, vendor and garden show planned for April 25 by the St. Mary's and St. Ann churches in Crown has been canceled.
- The Thursday night Karma Coffee Co. concert series has been suspended until the fall.
- Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department is canceling its monthly auction that was scheduled for Friday.