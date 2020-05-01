- Amid concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19, all public programs, events, and trainings in state parks and forests are canceled through June 15.
Cook Forest State Park announced the cancellation of three of its major annual events, including the Living History Weekend, which was scheduled for May 22-24; the Children's Fishing Derby, which was planned for May 31; and the French & Indian War Encampment, which was set for June 13-14.
State parks remain open for passive recreation.
Information on facility closures is updated online at http://www.dcnr.state.pa.us/stateparks.
- The Venango Relay For Life scheduled for Saturday, May 30, at Oil City High School has been postponed.
A shortened version of the relay event is being planned for later this summer with a celebration of survivors, first responders and caregivers. A luminaria ceremony will be held at that time.
Relay For Life is a community-based fundraising event for the American Cancer Society and many other cancer-related institutions, societies and associations.