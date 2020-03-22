More closings and cancellations have been announced.
Here is today's list:
– The Clarion County Republican Party Committee has canceled its April 14 committee meeting and postponed the spring breakfast.
The Spring Breakfast has been tentatively rescheduled for 7:30 a.m. Friday, May 22 at Ramada by Wyndham.
The May 12 committee meeting is still scheduled.
– The NBC Barbershop Chorus has postponed its annual show scheduled for April 25 at the Redbank Valley High School. It will be held at a later date pending school availability.
Existing tickets will be honored at the future performance.
For updated information, check local newspapers, websites, Facebook and posters.