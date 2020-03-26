-- Kindergarten registrations for Franklin Area School District have been canceled. The district will announce new dates as soon as circumstances permit.
-- Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District has postponed its kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school year. The district will announce the new dates once they are set.
-- The annual Easter egg hunt scheduled for April 11 at Scotch Hill Community Hall in Leeper has been canceled.
-- A turkey and biscuit dinner scheduled for April 25 at the Scotch Hill Community Hall has been rescheduled for Aug. 29.