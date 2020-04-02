-- The second quarter meeting of the Rocky Grove Fire Department Relief Association scheduled for Monday, April 13, has been postponed until Monday, May 11. Further updates will be posted on the message room in the engine room at the fire hall.
-- The monthly dinner at the Lighthouse of Praise Church in Fertigs has been canceled for April.
-- Galaxy Federal Credit Union has postponed its 13th annual Shred Week from the week of April 20 until the week of Aug. 10.
During that week, consumers will be able to drop off their personal documents for complimentary shredding during the credit union's normal business hours.
More information is available by calling 432-1207.
-- The Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department auction scheduled Friday has been canceled.
-- The Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department auxiliary meeting on Monday, April 27, has been canceled.