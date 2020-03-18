The newspaper continues to hear about postponements and cancellations of dinners, meetings and other events due to coronavirus. Here is today's listing:
- The Tionesta Borough office building will be closed to the public, except by appointment, until Monday, March 30. The office will be staffed during its regularly scheduled hours, and people with borough business may call 814-755-3502.
- The 2020 Cranberry Expo scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, at the Cranberry Mall has been postponed. The event will be rescheduled.
- First United Methodist Church, at 1102 Liberty St. in Franklin, has canceled worship services scheduled March 22, March 29 and April 5. The church office is open and may be reached by telephone at 432-8161. The church’s Supper Club meeting scheduled Saturday, March 28, also is canceled.
- The talk by Rita Marker on physician-assisted suicide, scheduled Thursday, March 26, has been postponed and will be rescheduled.
- The Oil Creek chapter of Trout Unlimited has postponed its annual fundraising banquet scheduled April 4. It has been rescheduled for Aug. 22 at the Quality Inn & Conference Center in Franklin.
- The Garden Collage event scheduled Saturday, March 28, has been postponed and will be rescheduled.
- The Cook Forest Easter sunrise service scheduled April 12 at the Ridge Camp Amphitheater has been canceled.
- The monthly meeting of Venango County Tea Party Patriots scheduled Saturday, March 28, at King’s restaurant has been canceled.
- Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has canceled all educational programs and events through April 4.
- Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts in Foxburg has canceled performances scheduled through May 17.
- Strattanville Borough municipal building is closed to public access. Drop-off boxes are available for donations to the Lander Family Assistance Fund and the Veterans Banner program.
- Ladies Night at the Clintonville fire hall scheduled for Saturday is postponed until Sept. 26. Those who purchased tickets for the event should hold on to their tickets until the September date.
- University of Pittsburgh at Titusville has postponed its April 25 commencement ceremony. The event will be rescheduled.
- The Department of Human Services has closed all county assistance offices to the public. In-person business will resume no sooner than Wednesday, April 1. Pennsylvanians are encouraged to use DHS' online applications and resources to apply for benefits or submit paperwork as necessary.
- Westminster College classes will move to online delivery beginning Thursday, and residential students have been instructed to move to their permanent residences for the remainder of the semester.
- Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) is restricting access to its office and lobby area, effective immediately.
Members can continue calling 800-521-0570 for member services, 800-282-8610 to report an outage, or visit central.coop for questions, concerns, or issues.
Additionally, a drop box is still available outside of the entrance of CEC's office for payments or required documents.
- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has suspended all construction projects until further notice. This includes the $32.6 million reconstruction of nearly 12 miles of Route 8 in Sandycreek, Irwin and Victory townships, which was slated to begin this month.
- Venango County has canceled its HHW/Electronic Collection event scheduled for March 28 at the Cranberry Mall. The next collection event is tentatively scheduled June 6.
- The Cornplanter Township municipal office remains operational but has restricted public access to the building.
- The race car show at the Cranberry Mall, which was supposed to start Thursday and continue through the weekend, has been canceled.
- The St. Elizabeth Center thrift store will be closed for two weeks. The food distribution scheduled for March 25 will go as scheduled. Registered individuals may report to the parking lot behind the center to receive their food.
- A spring style show set for April 3 at the Belles Lettres clubhouse in Oil City has been postponed. It will be rescheduled in the fall.
- The Oil Creek Classic fly fishing tournament set for May 5-7 at Oil Creek State Park in Titusville and Justus Lake at Two Mile Run County Park in Franklin has been postponed.
- All Franklin Area School District IEP meetings scheduled to be held during the school closure are canceled. IEP meetings will be rescheduled as circumstances permit.
- Cornerstone Church of Clarion will not be holding services at the church until further notice. Sermons can be viewed online at www.clarioncornerstone.com.
- A Night Under the Stars dance scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.
- Franklin Area School District kindergarten registration set for March 27, March 30 and April 1 has been canceled. Walk-in registrations are also suspended while school is not in session. Registration will be rescheduled.
- Cranberry Area School District kindergarten registration set for March 25-26 has been postponed. Families who have scheduled appointments will receive a notice of a new date and time.
- Grace United Methodist Church in Rocky Grove has canceled its Blessed Prom Dress Ministry that was scheduled for April 2 and April 4.
- Thursday night bingo at the Rocky Grove fire hall has been canceled, as has the VFD's auxiliary meeting that was scheduled for Monday.
- Barkeyville United Methodist Church has canceled its monthly dinner, which was set for Friday.
- The Southside Home and School's McTeacher's Night scheduled for April 2 has been canceled.
- Performances of "Anne of Green Gables" at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin have been canceled.
- The Town Pants performance scheduled for March 27 at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin has been canceled.
- Good Hope and Zion Lutheran churches have canceled Sunday services on March 22 and 29, as well as their mid-week Lenten service and soup supper. Good Hope Christian Preschool is closed through March 27. All group meetings and gatherings at the church are canceled through March 31. The Stay and Play youth program will provide meals to go from noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. on weekdays through March 31. Youths will be able to pick up their meals at the alley doorway to the Zion church. A community meal set for March 31 at the Zion church will be by takeouts only.
- The Forest County Country Music Association has canceled its March 27 performance at the Lighthouse in Tionesta as well as the April 10 performance at the MACA building in Marienville.
- Turkey City Church of God has canceled a March 22 concert by Dan Schall.
- The Duncan Cemetary Association annual meeting has been postponed.
- The Community Sharing Supper scheduled for today at the Clarion First Presbyterian Church on Wood Street is canceled.
- Fresh Start Al-Anon meetings that are held Tuesdays at the Seneca United Methodist Church have been canceled until further notice.