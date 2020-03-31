- The Venango County Senior Volunteer Program luncheon scheduled for Tuesday, April 29, has been canceled. Questions may be directed to the SVP by calling 432-9723.
- Penn State Extension has extended the cancellation or postponement of all public, in-person events such as workshops, conferences and meetings through May 15. Registered event participants will be notified of cancellations and will receive refunds if they paid registration fees.
- The St. Patrick food pantry scheduled for Saturday, April 11, has been canceled. People who are in emergency need of food should call 432-7867 and leave their name and phone number. Someone will call them back to schedule a time to pick up food.
- The 3D archery shoot scheduled for Sunday at the Rainbow Bowmen archery club in Franklin has been canceled due to updates regarding the coronavirus locally and the group’s concerns for shooters’ health.
- A fundraiser for Christian Life Academy featuring comedian and ventriloquist Taylor Mason, which was planned for April 25, has been postponed.
- Seneca Volunteer Fire Department has canceled its April and May chicken and biscuit dinners.
- The Franklin Gardeners Association has canceled its annual May Garden Mart. The event was planned for May2-3 at Fountain Park in Franklin. The association also has canceled its April 8 membership meeting.
- The April meeting of the Venango County Firefighters and Fire Chiefs Association scheduled to be held at Clintonville fire hall has been canceled.
- The Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department's general membership meeting for April has been canceled.
- The regular monthly meeting of the Cherrytree Township board of supervisors that is scheduled for Monday, April 6, will be accessible to the public by teleconference only. The township building will not be open to the public. Information is available by calling (814) 827-1078.
- The St. Patrick food pantry in Franklin has canceled its scheduled distribution on Saturday but is still open by appointment only.
To schedule a pickup time, people can call the St. Patrick parish office at 437-5763. The office is operating from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.