- Child Development Centers has extended its center closures by two weeks. All 16 sites in Venango, Crawford and Erie counties will remain closed until Tuesday, April 14.
- A signup event for Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department's new auxiliary scheduled for Saturday has been canceled, but people who are interested in volunteering can call (814) 827-3323 or 827-1514. The fire department's spring gun raffle set for April 18 has also been canceled.
- Public libraries in Knox, Clarion, Rimersburg, New Bethlehem and Foxburg will remain closed to the public for as long as public schools remain closed.
- The Knox Lions Club has canceled its scheduled April 4 multiphasic blood screening event.
- The Friends of the NRA Clarion County Chapter has canceled its scheduled April 4 banquet at the Knox American Legion Club in Knox. The group hopes to hold the event in August.
- West Freedom United Methodist Church's cross walk on April 10 has been canceled.
- The "Spring Fling" craft vendors show scheduled Saturday and Sunday at the Clarion Mall has been canceled.