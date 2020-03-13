Area schools and organizations have canceled or are mulling over whether to postpone or cancel some events as a result of the coronavirus.
Here is a rundown:
-- Oil City High School is postponing its school musical, "Mamma Mia", scheduled tonight, Saturday and Sunday.
"We are following the governor's recommendation that events where attendance is expected to exceed 250 people be postponed," Scott Stahl, the Oil City High School principal, said.
"The district will continue to monitor the situation and update the community on the musical as well as other school-related issues as information becomes available," Stahl said.
The school district is following state guidelines, Stahl said.
-- The Oil City Library's Friends of the Library group has postponed its March 16 meeting. The next meeting will be held April 20 at the library.
Sam Amendola, a member of the organization, said the decision was due to "caution about the virus."
Meanwhile, the library support group is holding its spring fundraiser. A basket billed with seasonable items and a ticket drawing event are underway at the library.
The drawing for winners is set for April 25.
-- The Venango Chamber Orchestra concert scheduled March 29 at the Barrow-Civic Theatre has been canceled. The next concert is scheduled Oct. 18.