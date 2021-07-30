Carrying on tradition

Last week, nine girls stood in the Central Avenue Plaza in Oil City waiting to hear who would win the title Oil Heritage Queen 2021.
That tradition has continued each year since the founding of Oil Heritage Week in 1979.
"It goes to show there are a lot of talented people out there," said Maureen James, who became chairman of the queen committee in 1980, the festival's second year, and has held the position ever since. She has been assisted the entire time by her husband, state Rep. R. Lee James.
"When you find something you like, you stick with it," James said about the event.
"This isn't a popularity contest," said James. "This is based on achievements at a very young age."
Schools in the area nominate girls who will be high school seniors as queen candidates. The decision is made by guidance departments, administrators or teachers at the schools.
"Because they represent different schools, sometimes there is a rivalry," said James. "But when you get friendships started, it can cross that. Most of the girls form friendships and keep up over their senior year."
James said organizers hope to expand the number of schools involved next year.
That change certainly won't be the first over the 43 years of Oil Heritage queen crownings.
"It has dramatically changed," said James. "In the very beginning... it was a fund-raiser."
To raise money, community members could vote on which candidate they wanted to be queen by donating money. A penny counted as one vote. The money went to help put up large light-up Christmas stars in Oil City.
James said the voting process made some parents uncomfortable.
"One woman wouldn't allow her daughter to participate because she said it was like buying a pig or something," said James.
This experience prompted James to overhaul the system.
Now the queen is chosen by a panel of five to seven judges who are active community members. Judges this year were Dave Hippenstiel, owner of The Sleep Shoppe by State Street Furniture; Patrick Pelletier and Ashley Carchedi with Rossbacher Insurance Group; Venango County commissioner Sam Breene; Oil City Main Street Program manager Kathy Bailey; Oil City Arts Council board member Christine Manning; and Kim Scott, a staff member for R. Lee James.
Once the candidates have been chosen, they are asked to submit resumes that include a short essay, extracurricular activities, school activities, employment experience and future plans.
The resumes are taken and organized numerically, without participants names on them, and given to the judges. The judges go through each resume and assign point values to the candidates' experiences.
After the resumes have been evaluated and returned to organizers, each candidate meets with the judges for a personal interview.
The final score is tallied the morning of the crowning.
"I don't want to ever be able to give away something," said James. "I want this to be as fair and unbiased as possible."
The winner is given a gift bag that includes merchandise and gift cards from local businesses.James said the items in the gift bag show support for the queen and the other candidates.
"I want them to know that there are people who are supporting this venture," said James.
Community members and businesses pitch in every year to make the event special. Oil City mayor Bill Moon donates the trophy each year, Carol Williams of Williams Travel donates the crown, Gail Beck of Bloomin' Gails donates bouquets for the queen and runner-up, and Gustafson Floral donates corsages.
To James, the queen crowning gives the community an opportunity to showcase its young talent.
"They are the movers and shakers," James said about the candidates. "The future will be OK. You can feel good about it."
