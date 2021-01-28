Cases, nursing home deaths mount

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 6,036 new statewide cases of COVID-19, including 6 31 reported from the tri-county area. There also were nearly 30 additional deaths reported from tri-county nursing homes.

In addition, the state said, both Venango and Clarion counties reported one new virus-related death. Those two additional deaths raise Venango County's total deaths to 75 and Clarion County's to 73.

Venango County, the state said, also reported 18 new cases (13 confirmed and five probable), Clarion County reported 10 new cases (five confirmed and five probable), and Forest County reported three additional cases (two confirmed and one probable).

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 3,048 cases (2,494 confirmed and 554 probable).

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,443 cases (1,612 confirmed and 831 probable).

Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,251 cases (1,199 confirmed and 52 probable).

Care facilities

— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows 28 new virus-related deaths were reported from various unnamed facilities in the tri-county area.

Clarion County reported 15 new deaths, pushing the county to 38 total. The resident and employee cases remain at 240 and 98, respectively, among six unnamed facilities.

Forest County reported eight new deaths and one new employee case. The county now has 14 total deaths and 26 employee cases at one unnamed facility. The number of resident cases stands at 118.

Venango County reported five new deaths and one new employee case. The county now has 30 total deaths and 45 employee cases among nine unnamed facilities. The number of resident cases stands at 226.

— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 62,483 resident cases and 11,861 cases among employees for a total of 74,344 cases at 1,536 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

The state said there are now a total of 11,170 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported two additional virus-related deaths, giving the county 217 total deaths.

The county, the state said, also reported 42 new cases (35 confirmed and seven probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 7,394 cases (5,965 confirmed and 1,429 probable).

Crawford County, the state said, reported three additional virus-related deaths, giving the county 127 total deaths.

The county, the state said, also reported 22 new cases (18 confirmed and four probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,846 cases (4,716 confirmed and 1,130 probable).

Statewide statistics

— The state on Thursday said the 6,036 new statewide positive cases are 162 more than the number reported Wednesday, raising the cumulative total to 824,405 cases (722,047 confirmed and 102,358 probable). There are 22,653 cases among health care workers.

Statewide, there are 3,768 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 759 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.

— Statewide, there were 198 new virus-related deaths reported Thursday, raising the total to 21,303, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older, according to the state.

Area health systems

— UPMC Northwest on Thursday reported the hospital had collected 10,018 specimens for COVID-19 testing as of Wednesday, including 1,602 tests at the hospital and 8,416 at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 746 tests were positive for the virus.

The hospital has three COVID-19 in-patients

— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

