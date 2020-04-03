Priests in the Oil City Catholic Community led a procession through town Thursday with the Most Blessed Sacrament of the Eucharist.
The procession started at St. Joseph Church and continued through the North Side business district. The dozen or so people who walked in the procession, which was led by the Rev. John L. Miller, the Rev. Ian McElrath and Deacon Joe Petrone, were asked to be at least 10 feet away from everyone else.
"In this time of pandemic and moment of trial, and during the temporary suspension of public Masses, we ask God to bless and protect the citizens of Oil City, and for prayers of healing from the coronavirus and all illnesses," said Miller, who is the pastor of the Oil City Catholic Community.
Hymns were sung and prayers recited during the procession, and the smell of incense filled the air. Miller said the Eucharist is placed in a gold sacred vessel called the monstrance, and the incense is used as a sign of reverence.
A similar procession was also done March 25 on the South Side of Oil City on the Solemnity of the Annunciation.