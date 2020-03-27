CLARION — The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. (CCEDC) has released a survey inviting input from businesses on the economic effect of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We know that this public health situation has caused unexpected hardships for many of our local businesses, and we want to understand specifically what those challenges are,” CCEDC Executive Director Shannon Barrios said in a news release. “This survey provides a centralized place for local business leaders to tell us.”
The CCEDC will analyze the information obtained through the survey and share it with economic development partner organizations, as well as local, state and federal officials, to be considered during the development of COVID-19 programs and incentives, the release said.
“Taking a few minutes to complete this survey is vital to helping us understand the actual needs of local businesses so we can work to create targeted programs that will provide the most benefit,” Barrios said.
The survey will remain open through April 3.
The survey can be found on TheDerrick.com. For more information, call (814) 226-9045.