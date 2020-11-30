Central Elementary has 3 positive virus cases

Three individuals from Central Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a post by Franklin Area School District Superintendent Mark Loucks on the district's Facebook page.
As a result, Central Elementary will move to full-time remote learning, Loucks said. The building will be closed until Dec. 14, at which point hybrid instruction will resume.
According to Loucks, individuals identified as having close contact have received personal notification from the school, and all those identified as having close contact will be required to quarantine for 14 days.
Loucks said anyone who hasn't received personal notification from the principal’s office means that person's child has not been identified as having close contact.