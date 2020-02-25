Changes to TheDerrick.com start today

Starting today we will be making a few aesthetic changes to TheDerrick.com.
The most noticeable changes will be to the navigation area at the top of the website and our home page layout. These changes will also be reflected on mobile devices. By eliminating clutter and streamlining navigation in a way that simply makes sense, we think you’ll find the website will be easier and more enjoyable to use.
Login information (usernames and passwords) and website links will not be changing. Your username and password will remain the same; your saved username and password will still work; and any links you have saved in your bookmarks or favorites will also still work.
A written and video guide will be available later this morning to help you navigate through the changes.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Diane at 814-677-8348, 800-352-1002 or circulation.thederrick@gmail.com.