Oil City on Friday night was festive with activities and the sounds of Christmas music filled Town Square for the return of Christmas Past.

The Oil City firefighters accepted Toys for Tots and Mayor Bill Moon sold memorable pins. PPC Violence Free Network was set up with paper, pencils and envelopes to put in a giant mailbox and there also were goodie bags for the children. The Salvation Army gave out hot cocoa.

In the lead-up to the most exciting part of the evening — the lighting of the Christmas tree — the Oil City Rotary Club helped to bring Santa Claus down from the North Pole. He arrived at Town Square with a large crowd gathered to welcome him.

Santa clapped to the music of the Venango Catholic High School choir. When 6:30 p.m. hit, Santa lit the tree and afterward listened to all the Christmas songs with his animal companions. After the bells, there also was a chili cook-off held by the Rotary Club.

Christmas past activities continue through Sunday.

— By Jamie Hunt

  By Ryan Kunselman Assistant sports editor

PITTSBURGH — Everybody knows that you’re not supposed to give a dog chocolate, but on Friday night at North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium, the Bulldogs took some anyway.

  By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Almost a year after a car crash left him seriously injured, Rocky Grove senior Jake Hellem has completed all the training to earn his yellow helmet that signifies he is a full-fledged member of the Rocky Grove fire department.

Update: PennDOT lifts speed restriction on Interstate 80

  • Updated

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said it has lifted the 45-mph speed restriction on Interstate 80 in Venango and Mercer counties, which was prompted by the winter weather late this afternoon and early evening.

Coming Monday: Supply chain's effect

Although the price of meat has substantially gone up during the national supply-chain problem, local businesses that sell beef, pork and poultry tell the newspaper that consumption hasn't gone down.

Coming tomorrow: Leadership Venango

During the most recent meeting of Leadership Venango, a group organized by the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce to help local professionals hone their leadership skills, the group focused on communication and project management skills.  

  By MARK OLIVER City editor

Colleagues and family of Glen Mohnkern, a lifelong Oil City resident and longtime managing editor at The Derrick who died last year, have spent the last several months discussing how they could best honor his memory and legacy in the community he loved.

  By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

WEST SUNBURY — Five minutes into Friday night’s District 9 Football League crossover contest between Keystone and homestanding Moniteau, the players’ numbers were barely visible due to the mud and chewed up turf that resulted from a nearly all-day rain.

Update: Route 308 reopens, Route 208 partially closed

  • Updated

Route 308 in Venango County has reopened after being shut down this morning as a result of a crash involving an overheight vehicle and downed utility lines, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Urgent need for blood donors
  From staff reports

With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.