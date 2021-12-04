Oil City on Friday night was festive with activities and the sounds of Christmas music filled Town Square for the return of Christmas Past.
The Oil City firefighters accepted Toys for Tots and Mayor Bill Moon sold memorable pins. PPC Violence Free Network was set up with paper, pencils and envelopes to put in a giant mailbox and there also were goodie bags for the children. The Salvation Army gave out hot cocoa.
In the lead-up to the most exciting part of the evening — the lighting of the Christmas tree — the Oil City Rotary Club helped to bring Santa Claus down from the North Pole. He arrived at Town Square with a large crowd gathered to welcome him.
Santa clapped to the music of the Venango Catholic High School choir. When 6:30 p.m. hit, Santa lit the tree and afterward listened to all the Christmas songs with his animal companions. After the bells, there also was a chili cook-off held by the Rotary Club.
Christmas past activities continue through Sunday.
— By Jamie Hunt