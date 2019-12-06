Oil City's 19th annual Christmas Past celebration started Thursday with the lighting of the more than 40-year-old Christmas tree in Town Square.
Ken Fry, of Seneca, who donated the tree, said his family participated in a program in which they planted about 1,000 trees on their property. This one was close to his house and provided a nice shape for this year's tree, he said.
About 100 people gathered for the official lighting.
Christmas Past continues today, with most of the activities taking place around the Central Avenue plaza beginning at 6 p.m. A chili contest, kids activities, the arrival of Santa and the Oil City Fire Department's Fill the Fire Truck collection will be among the night's highlights.
There are also many events all day Saturday on both the North and South Sides of town including a Jingle Bell 5K run/walk, cookie and craft sales and plenty of activities for the kids.
The event concludes Sunday with a choral concert at 7 p.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church.