Church project helps kids succeed, serve community

In the spirit of helping young people feel good about themselves, the ACTS (Aspire Children To Succeed) project at Oil City's Christ Episcopal Church is set to distribute 64 backpacks filled with personal care items.
"ACTS wants to help kids put their best foot forward and an important fact of achieving success in life is feeling good about one's self," said Leann Felmlee-Brown, worship leader at Christ Episcopal and ACTS coordinator. "It comes from the Book of Acts - we are today's disciples and through our actions, we are writing the next chapter."
The colorful bags and their contents will be distributed this month to high school and middle school students within the community.
The recipients are selected through a process offered by Jamie's Kids, a non-profit corporation formed in 2013 to honor the memory of the late Jamie Jacoby, a beloved teacher at Rocky Grove Elementary School.
The bundles are designed to provide some basic daily needs such as soap, deodorant, toothbrush and more, to help young people gain self-worth, self-respect and "the ability to feel confident in one's own body," said Felmlee-Brown.
"The ACTS project mission is this: providing for the basic needs of God's children in our community," she said. "We plan to do it each spring."
The project was launched as a result of a generous and unexpected donation to the church from the Fryburg Sportsman's Club. The funds carried no stipulation so Christ Episcopal members opted to use it as seed money for the ACTS backpacks.
"Due to several social and economic factors, many young people in our area face real needs and everyday struggles," said Felmlee-Brown. "Kids need to know someone cares and so that is our message to them - with self-worth and success comes the ability to reach goals and dreams. I think these supplies show an act of kindness that can help turn someone's life in the right direction."
Contributions to continue the ACTS project may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 16 Central Ave. The church also sponsors the annual pajama project that collects hundreds of pajamas and books for children.