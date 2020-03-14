By RODNEY L. SHERMAN
Clarion News editor
CLARION — After a 55-minute “emergency meeting” on Saturday morning, Clarion Borough Council approved a temporary resolution limiting public access to borough-owned buildings effective Monday.
The resolution will remain in effect until further notice.
The action is intended to protect borough employees from exposure to coronavirus while still maintaining service to the public.
Clarion Borough Police Chief William H. Peck IV stressed while he is concerned about the possible exposure of police officers to the coronavirus, the police department will remain open around the clock and police will respond to all emergencies.
Peck said other matters that do not require a face-to-face meeting could be handled by telephone.
In addition to limiting public access to borough-owned buildings, council agreed to extend parking ticket payment periods.
The fine will remain at the minimum $5 throughout the resolution period, eliminating the need for people to come to the borough office to pay late fees.
The state library board has already directed public libraries to remain closed along the same 10 business days as public schools.
Clarion Borough Council meets in the basement of the library building. However, Clarion Borough owns the library building, and the closure of the library portion of the building should not affect access to council meetings.
Council members Carol Lapinto, Brenda Sanders Dede, Benjamin Aaron, Jason Noto and Rachel Roberts attended the 10 a.m. session. Councilwoman Rose Logue participated by telephone.
Councilman Zach Garbarino was absent.
Also attending were Mayor Brett Whitling, Borough Secretary Linda LaVan-Preston, maintenance foreman Doug Preston, housing and zoning officer Scott Sharrar, and borough legal counsel John Marshall.