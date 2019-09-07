Clarion claims battle of unbeatens

CLARION - Clarion used a big second half from Austin Newcomb to turn a tie game at halftime into a 42-14 rout of Karns City in a contest between two teams that entered the game undefeated.
Karns City (2-1) struck first in the District 9 Large School clash with a Luke Garing two-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter that came with an Owen Collwell extra point attached to it to make it 7-0 in favor of the Gremlins.
The Bobcats (3-0) responded in the second quarter when Ethan Burford pulled down a 40-yard TD pass from Cal German at the 11:01 mark before Kyle Bottaro added a one-yard touchdown run that gave Clarion a 14-0 lead after Beau Verdill added a pair of PATs.
Bottaro's scoring run came with just seven seconds remaining in the half, but Karns City made the most of those seconds when Kaden Scherer returned the ensuing kickoff 83 yards to paydirt. Collwell tied the game with his extra point to make it 14-all at the midpoint.
The second half was all Bobcats, though, and in particular all Newcomb.
The standout senior tailback scored on runs of three, 76 and two yards in the third quarter before adding a fourth-and-final TD run of the second half in the final quarter, this one from 53 yards out to set the final score.
Newcomb finished with 210 yards on 17 carries in the game. Burford hauled in four passes for 130 yards in the win with German completing 8-of-16 attempts for 191 yards and the score.
Anthony Kamenski led Karns City with 75 yards on 11 rushes while Garing added 43 yards on 11 totes.
KEYSTONE 56, CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS 7
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS - Keystone quarterback Isaak Jones completed 6-of-8 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers routed homestanding Cambridge Springs, 56-7, in a non-region matchup.
Jones also nabbed two touchdowns via the rushing attack for the Panthers (2-1), who jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on Nick Weaver's 45-yard run. Cambridge Springs answered with its only score of the night minutes later to make the score 7-6 in the Devils' favor. Jones regained the lead for the Panthers on a one-yard touchdown run near the two-minute mark of the first quarter.
Jones led off the second quarter with another one-yard touchdown score. Jones then used his arm to fire a 32-yard missile to Alex Rapp that gave the Panthers a 29-7 lead toward the end of the first half.
Taylar Altman capitalized on a 35-yard run in the third, giving the Panthers a 29-point lead, and Jones threw for his second touchdown at the seven-minute mark of the third, putting the score at 43-7.
Keystone's Steven Shetler and Caleb Nellis each recorded rushing touchdowns in the fourth.
Jayden Blazosky had four carries for 58 yards while adding a pair of interceptions for Keystone.
The Panthers will host Cameron County on Friday.
REDBANK VALLEY 22, ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 6
ST. MARYS - Redbank Valley's Hudson Martz rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries as the Bulldogs topped homestanding Elk County Catholic, 22-6, in a D-9 Small School South Division clash.
ECC notched its only score on the game's first play from scrimmage when Redbank's Kobe Bonnano fumbled, allowing ECC to drive down the field and evenutally score a seven-yard touchdown run from Sam Kaul.
Redbank got on the board when the Bulldogs defense put the pressure and tackled a Crusaders' ballcarrier inthe endzone for a safety.
Martz then notched the first touchdown for the Bulldogs on a two-yard run in the second to make the score 8-6.
Redbank extended its lead in the fourth when Sam Hetrick caught a 22-yard bullet from Gunner Mangiantini. Martz added some insurance with a four-yard score.
Mangiantini finished with 84 yards on 9-of-18 passing with a touchdown and two interceptions while also rushing for 40 yards on seven totes. Ray Shreckengost added 61 yards on 12 carries for the Redbank ground attack. Hetrick finished with 49 yards on three receptions.
Redbank Valley (3-0) will host Sheffield on Friday.
Titusville 21, Cochranton 0
COCHRANTON - Charlie Nicholson churned up 155 yards on 25 carries while scoring twice for Titusville as the Rockets roared to a 21-0 victory over homestanding Cochranton in non-region play.
Titusville (3-0) opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 64-yard scoring strike from quarterback Garrett Knapp to Landon Palma. Nick Wright added the PAT for the 7-0 edge.
Nicholson got on the board in the second stanza with a 27-yard jaunt that put the Rockets up 14-0 after another Wright extra point.
Neither squad would score in third, but Nicholson put the icing on the cake in the fourth, crossing the goal line from eight yards out to set the final after Wright's third PAT of the game.
Knapp finished 8-of-13 for 192 yards with the TD while Isaac Jackson was his favorite target, catching four passes for 61 yards. Hunter Titus added 39 yards on two receptions.
The Rockets racked up 369 yards of total offense while holding the Cardinals (0-3) to just 50.
GROVE CITY 49, CORRY 14
GROVE CITY - Grove City's Logan Breese threw for 225 yards and four touchdowns as the Eagles cruised to a 49-14 victory over Corry in a non-region clash.
Grove City dominated the first half, scoring 42 of its 49 points in the first two quarters. Colby Nelson opened the scoring with a three-yard run before Breese initally left his mark on the game with a 73-yard bomb to Jake Reddick. Nelson carried in a four-yard score making it 20-0 at the end of one.
Reddick caught his second touchdown in the second, this time from 23 yards out and eventually caught another pass from 33-yards out that made the score 42-0 at the end of the first half.
Landen Weis broke off a 61-yard run to put the Beavers on the board before another long run, this time from 67-yards out, made the score 42-14.
Grove City's Sam Stanton got the last laugh for the Eagles with a rushing touchdown from two yards out.
Grove City will travel to Brashear on Friday.