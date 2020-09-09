HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Clarion County reported five new confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the county's total to 107 cases (96 confirmed and 11 probable).
Venango County, the state said, stands at 74 cases (57 confirmed and 17 probable); Forest County holds at 14 cases (11 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, remains at 237 cases (210 confirmed and 27 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported five new confirmed cases. The county now has 612 total cases (539 confirmed and 73 probable).
The state on Wednesday reported 931 new statewide positive cases, 435 more than the number reported Tuesday, raising the total number of cases to 141,290 (137,241 confirmed and 4,049 probable). There are 9,945 cases among health care workers.
The number of new positive cases reported Wednesday marks the sixth consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 additional positive cases reported and 119th in the past 129.
Statewide there were 14 new deaths reported, raising the total to 7,805, the state said.
Care facilities
— In the state Department of Health's nursing and personal care facilities document, which was updated Wednesday, cumulative data compiled since March 6 show Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation with five resident cases of COVID-19.
Clarion Healthcare & Rehabilitation cumulative data list 14 resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.
Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center cumulative data list nine resident cases and 10 employee cases.
— In the state Department of Human Services nursing and personal care facilities document, which was last updated on Sept. 1, cumulative statistics from Oil City Senior Living show fewer than five employee cases.
Also in that document, cumulative statistics from Clarion Senior Living show five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.
— An additional nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That cumulative table also shows three new resident cases in Clarion County. Among three facilities in that county, there have been 18 resident cases, 14 employee cases and one death reported.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 21,499 resident cases and 4,630 cases among employees for a total of 26,129 at 948 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,262 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state on Wednesday reported a statewide recovery rate of 82%, which is up 1% from what was reported Tuesday.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Sept. 2 and Tuesday is 145,946, including 5,564 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 7,644. Statewide, there have been 1,625,640 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 4,908 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 3,870 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 98 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 in-patient. That patient is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."