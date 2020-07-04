HARRISBURG — Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion County on Saturday, according to the state Department of Health.
The county, which has reported nine additional cases since June 28, now has 42 total (40 confirmed and two probable).
The state reported no new cases reported from Venango County, leaving the total cases at 23 (16 confirmed and seven probable). Forest County holds at seven cases (five confirmed and two probable).
In addition, the state said, Mercer County reported seven additional cases, giving that county 150 total (130 confirmed and 20 probable). Crawford County holds at 62 cases (49 confirmed and 13 probable).
Statewide on Saturday, 634 new cases were reported — 33 fewer than what had been reported Friday — to raise the total number of cases to 89,375 (86,813 confirmed and 2,562 probable), according to the state. There are 6,780 cases among health care workers.
The number of cases reported Saturday marks the 55th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 59th in the past 63.
No new deaths were reported from the tri-county area on Saturday. Statewide, there were three additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 6,749.
In nursing and personal care facilities, the state said there continues to be no resident or employee cases reported from the tri-county area.
According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are 17,908 resident cases and 3,339 cases among employees, for a total of 21,247 at 709 distinct facilities in 52 counties.
The state said nine additional deaths were reported from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the total to 4,592.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 78%.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."