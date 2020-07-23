HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Clarion County reported a new confirmed case of COVID-19, giving the county 71 cases (68 confirmed and three probable).
Meanwhile, the state said, Venango and Forest counties reported no additional cases. Venango County has 53 cases (37 confirmed and 16 probable) and Forest County holds at seven cases (five confirmed and two probable).
Mercer County reported six new cases (two confirmed and four probable), the state said. The county now has 282 cases (247 confirmed and 35 probable).
Crawford County reported no additional cases, the state said. The county holds at 114 cases (96 confirmed and 18 probable).
The state reported 962 new statewide positive cases, raising the total to 104,358 (101,408 confirmed and 2,950 probable). There are 7,752 cases among health care workers.
Thursday marks the second consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 additional cases reported and 75th in the past 81.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Statewide, there were 16 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 7,079.
Care facilities
— According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 18,892 resident cases and 3,707 cases among employees for a total of 22,599 at 804 distinct facilities in 60 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 4,829 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 75%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between July 16 and Wednesday is 147,837, including 5,731 positive test results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 4,457. Statewide, there have been 981,259 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).