HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Clarion County reported four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and subtracted two probable cases.
Clarion County, the state said, now has 139 total cases (111 confirmed and 28 probable).
Venango County, the state said, holds at 97 total cases (76 confirmed and 21 probable) and Forest County stands at 15 cases (12 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported six new cases (five confirmed and one probable). The county now has 330 total cases (265 confirmed and 65 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported seven new confirmed cases, giving the county 778 total cases (696 confirmed and 82 probable).
The state on Monday reported 672 new statewide positive cases, raising the total number of cases to 164,207 (158,663 confirmed and 5,544 probable). There are 11,003 cases among health care workers.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 155 days.
Statewide, there were 11 new deaths reported Monday, raising the total to 8,227, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
That same chart also continues to show 18 resident cases, 15 employee cases and one death reported among three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 23,312 resident cases and 5,175 cases among employees for a total of 28,487 cases at 993 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,485 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a recovery rate of 82%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Sept. 28 and Sunday is 187,158, including 7,385 positive results, according to the state.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 9,059. Statewide, there have been 1,940,952 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 5,702 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 4,497 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 129 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has two suspected COVID-19 in-patients. Both of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."