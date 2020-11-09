Clarion County closes its buildings to public

CLARION — The Clarion County commissioners announced county buildings are closed to the public, and that only appointments will be taken until further notice.
Anyone admitted to county buildings must wear face masks and observe social distancing, according to a news release from the commissioners office.
“With the increase of positive COVID-19 cases in Clarion County, we want to ensure the well-being of our community and employees,” the release said. “Safety is our top concern for the public that we serve and for our employees.
All county functions will still be operational.”
The release advised anyone who required services or had questions regarding county services to call the appropriate department for more information. “We urge everyone to refer to the county website with more instructions on how you can continue to use county functions by mail, over the phone or by email,” the release said.
“We appreciate your cooperation during these uncertain times.”