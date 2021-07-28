CLARION — Clarion County law enforcement agencies have become suspicious that pills appearing to be legitimate prescription medication are actually fentanyl.
Other law enforcement across the nation have said pills that appear to be prescription medications such as Percocet, Xanax, and Oxycodone are actually counterfeits filled with fentanyl, according to a news release from Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh.
The fake pills, Welsh said, are not coming from a pharmacy or with a legitimate prescription, but rather are being purchased on the street or online.
"In the last 11 years that I have been a prosecutor, no narcotic has been more deadly than fentanyl” Welsh said. "Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that has often been seen mixed into heroin. Even a small amount of fentanyl can cause a person to stop breathing and die."
Welsh said he wants members of the community to be aware that if they are getting a prescription pill from anywhere other than a pharmacy, it could be fatal.
"I know that sometimes people will take a prescription pill from a friend or neighbor to help with pain, but if you don't know where that pill came from there could be tragic results," he said.
Law Enforcement, Welsh said, is trying to determine the source of the pills and stop them from being brought into Clarion County.
Welsh said anyone suspecting they might mistakenly be in possession of counterfeit pills to contact law enforcement.
Clarion County, he said, also has multiple drug take-back locations where unneeded medications can be safely disposed.
For more information, go to www.ddap.pa.gov.