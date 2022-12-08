CLARION — Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh issued a news release in which he said there is no “suspected criminal” cause in the death of a 14-year-old girl.
“Clarion County has recently suffered a tragedy with the loss of Paige Harrigan, who was only 14 years-old,” Welsh said. "I join in the outpouring of condolences and support to Paige’s family.”
Welsh said he also had heard the unfounded stories surrounding the girl's death after her body was discovered near the area of Chestnut Ridge Drive in Clarion Township close to a ditch late Saturday afternoon.
“I have heard and seen rumors spreading that Paige was murdered and that there is someone on the loose that poses a threat to the community’s children,” he said. “At this point there is no suspicion of foul play that caused Paige’s death.
“My office has been involved in this investigation from the beginning, including being on the scene where Paige was discovered along with the police and coroner and (we) have received frequent updates from the investigators.”
Welsh said Clarion state police are conducting a thorough investigation, including interviews, an autopsy and chemical tests.
“The autopsy was recently completed and the results do not support any suspected criminal cause of death,” Welsh said. “The investigation is open and will follow the facts wherever they may lead.
“As a parent of young children in our community, I know there is nothing scarier than a danger to our children. However, rumors and unfounded speculation can be harmful to the family and a community looking to heal from this loss.”