HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Clarion County, but no additional cases in Venango or Forest counties.
Clarion County now has 33 total cases, all confirmed.
For the 10th consecutive day, cases in Venango and Forest counties held firm at 17 and 7, respectively, according to the state. Of Venango County's cases, 14 are confirmed and three are probable; Forest County has five confirmed and two probable.
In addition, the state said, Crawford County reported one additional case to bring its total to 43 cases — 35 confirmed and eight probable. Mercer County holds at 119 cases — 106 confirmed and 13 probable.
Statewide on Tuesday, 510 new cases were reported, which raised the total to 82,696 cases — 80,347 confirmed and 2,349 probable — with 6,260 among health care workers.
The additional number of cases reported Tuesday is 54 higher than the number of new cases reported Monday.
The number of new cases reported Tuesday marks the fourth day out of 16 in which more than 500 additional cases were reported, but it also marks the 44th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and the 48th in the past 52.
No new deaths were reported from Venango, Clarion or Forest counties on Tuesday, according to the state.
In addition, no additional deaths were reported from Crawford or Mercer counties.
Statewide on Tuesday, three were 38 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 6,464.
In nursing home and personal care facility statistics, the state reported Clarion County has had one resident case and one employee case at one facility.
According to the most recent information on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 17,294 resident cases and 3,082 cases among employees, for a total of 20,376 at 669 distinct facilities in 49 counties.
There were 21 new statewide deaths reported from nursing home or personal care facilities on Tuesday, the state said, bringing the total to 4,410.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 78%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 2,046, according to the state. Statewide, there are 596,407 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and zip code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."