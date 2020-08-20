HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday reported three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clarion County, giving it 95 total cases (86 confirmed and 9 probable).
Venango County, the state said, remains at 68 cases (53 confirmed and 15 probable); Forest County stands at 13 cases (10 confirmed and three probable).
The state said Crawford County reported its second virus-related death on Thursday. The county's first death was reported June 30. The county also reported one new probable case, giving it 178 total cases (152 confirmed and 26 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported six additional confirmed cases. The county now has 510 total cases (447 confirmed and 63 probable).
The state on Thursday reported 791 new statewide positive cases, 221 more than the number of additional cases reported Wednesday, raising the total to 126,940 (123,364 confirmed and 3,576 probable). There are 9,136 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Thursday marks the 23rd consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and the 100th in the past 109.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Statewide there were 15 additional deaths reported, raising the total to 7,538, the state said.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities table compiled by the state and updated through Thursday now shows Clarion County has an additional employee case at one unnamed facility. The list now shows 14 resident cases and 10 employee cases at three unnamed facilities. A death was reported Wednesday from one unnamed facility.
That table continues to show Venango County has five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
To date, there have been no reported COVID-19 cases reported from nursing or personal care facilities in Forest County.
— The most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 20,522 resident cases and 4,315 cases among employees for a total of 24,837 at 905 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said three additional deaths were reported Thursday from nursing and personal care facilities, raising the statewide total to 5,107.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state reported a statewide recovery rate of 80%, which is 1% more than what was reported Wednesday.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 13 and Wednesday is 161,638, including 5,019 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 6,940. Statewide, there have been 1,386,071 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 1,952 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 592 tests at the hospital and 1,360 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 23 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Thursday, the hospital has three COVID-19 in-patients.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."