HARRSIBURG — The state Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,676 new positive COVID-19 cases, pushing the statewide total to 21,655.
The newest positive cases include five each in Clarion and Butler counties, one in Venango County, two each in Crawford and Mercer counties, and four in Armstrong County.
No new cases were reported from Forest or Warren counties.
The department also reported 78 additional deaths among positive cases, including one in Armstrong County, bringing the statewide total to 494. That total includes three in Butler County.
All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital, according to the department.
Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, the department said. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
The 1,676 new positive cases reported Saturday are 75 fewer than the total new cases reported Friday.
The 78 new deaths reported Saturday are equal to the number of new deaths reported Friday.
There are 98,498 patients who have tested negative, according to the department.
Statistics provided by the state could vary with those provided by area health systems.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 44 (1 death); Allegheny, 836 (19 deaths); Armstrong, 26 (1 death); Beaver, 143 (13 deaths); Bedford, 5 (1 death); Berks, 930 (19 deaths); Blair, 10; Bradford, 18; Bucks, 1,051 (29 deaths); Butler, 128 (3 deaths); Cambria, 13 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 98 (3 deaths); Centre, 69; Chester, 532 (15 deaths); Clarion, 15; Clearfield, 9; Clinton, 7; Columbia, 99 (2 deaths); Crawford, 15; Cumberland, 105 (3 deaths); Dauphin, 213 (3 deaths); Delaware, 1,510 (39 deaths); Elk, 2; Erie, 39; Fayette, 50 (3 deaths); Forest, 5; Franklin, 59; Fulton, 1; Greene, 23; Huntingdon, 10; Indiana, 40; Jefferson, 1; Juniata, 38; Lackawanna, 392 (20 deaths); Lancaster, 698 (23 deaths); Lawrence, 46 (4 deaths); Lebanon, 232 (1 death); Lehigh, 1,620 (16 deaths); Luzerne, 1,372 (17 deaths); Lycoming, 20; McKean, 2; Mercer, 38; Mifflin, 10; Monroe, 774 (22 deaths); Montgomery, 2,053 (60 deaths); Montour, 29; Northampton, 1,039 (23 deaths); Northumberland, 31; Perry, 16 (1 death); Philadelphia, 6,022 (130 deaths); Pike, 208 (6 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 179 (2 deaths); Snyder, 16 (1 death); Somerset, 10; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 23 (2 deaths); Tioga, 12 (1 death); Union, 14; Venango, 6; Warren, 1; Washington, 66; Wayne, 57 (1 death); Westmoreland, 218 (6 deaths); Wyoming, 8;York, 293 (3 deaths)
Positive cases by age
The state Department of Health lists cases by age group, followed by percentage of total cases. Percentages might not total 100% due to rounding:
0-4 (less than 1%), 5-12 (less than 1%), 13-18 (1%), 19-24 (7%), 25-49 (41%), 50-64 (29%), 65-plus (21%)