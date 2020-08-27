HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Clarion County reported three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, giving the county a total of 99 cases (90 confirmed and nine probable).
Venango County, the state said, holds at 70 cases (55 confirmed and 15 probable); Forest County stands at 14 cases (11 confirmed and three probable).
The state said Crawford County reported eight new confirmed cases. The county now has 201 total cases (175 confirmed and 26 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported two additional confirmed cases, pushing the county to 539 total cases (472 confirmed and 67 probable).
The state on Thursday reported 620 new statewide positive cases, 119 more than the number of additional cases reported Wednesday, raising the total to 131,156 (127,430 confirmed and 3,726 probable). There are 9,473 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Thursday marks the 30th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 107th in the past 116.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Statewide there were 11 additional deaths reported, raising the total to 7,635.
Care facilities
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 20,870 resident cases and 4,440 cases among employees for a total of 25,310 at 923 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said two new deaths were reported Thursday from nursing and personal care facilities, raising the statewide total to 5,157.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state is continuing to report a statewide recovery rate of 81%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 20 and Wednesday is 151,008, including 4,387 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 7,225. Statewide, there have been 1,471,765 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."