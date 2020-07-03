HARRISBURG — Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion County on Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
The county, which has reported seven additional cases since June 28, now has 40 total cases (39 confirmed and one probable).
The state reported no new cases in Venango County, leaving the total cases at 23 (16 confirmed and seven probable).
Forest County holds at seven cases (five confirmed and two probable).
In addition, the state said, Crawford County reported three additional cases, giving that county 62 total (49 confirmed and 13 probable). Mercer County reported one new case and now has 143 total (125 confirmed and 18 probable).
Statewide on Friday, 667 new cases were reported — 165 fewer than the number reported Thursday — to raise the total number of cases to 88,741 (86,205 confirmed and 2,536 probable), according to the state. There are 6,745 cases among health care workers.
The number of cases reported Friday marks the 54th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 58th in the past 62.
No new deaths were reported from the tri-county area on Friday. Statewide, there were 34 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 6,746.
In nursing home and personal care facilities, the state said there continues to be no resident or employee cases reported from the tri-county area.
According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are 17,888 resident cases and 3,323 cases among employees, for a total of 21,211 at 706 distinct facilities in 52 counties.
The state reported total deaths from nursing and personal care facilities are now at 4,583, which is seven fewer than the total number reported Thursday.
The newspaper inquired about the reason for the reduction in the nursing and personal care facilities statistics, but had not received a reply from the state as of late Friday afternoon.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 78%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 2,596, according to the state.
Statewide, there are 715,403 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."