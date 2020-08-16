HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Clarion County reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case on Sunday and four new cases Saturday - two confirmed and two probable.
Clarion County now has 89 cases (82 confirmed and seven probable).
According to the state, Venango County on Sunday subtracted a confirmed case to give the county 67 total cases (52 confirmed and 15 probable). An additional confirmed case was previously reported on Saturday.
Forest County, the state said, stands at 12 total cases (nine confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County reported two new cases on Sunday (one confirmed and one probable) and one new confirmed case on Saturday, according to the state. The county now has 168 total cases (144 confirmed and 24 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported three additional confirmed cases on Sunday, and three additional confirmed and seven probable cases on Saturday. The county now has 493 total (431 confirmed and 62 probable).
The state on Sunday reported 660 new statewide positive cases, 190 fewer than the number of additional cases reported Saturday, raising the total to 124,460 (120,986 confirmed and 3,474 probable). There are 8,922 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Sunday marks the 19th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and the 96th in the past 105.
No new deaths were reported from the tri-county area, the state said. Statewide, there were three additional deaths reported Sunday and 20 additional deaths reported Saturday, pushing the total to 7,468.
Care facilities
-The most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities says there are now 20,375 resident cases and 4,226 cases among employees for a total of 24,601 at 892 distinct facilities in 63 counties.
-The state said one additional death was reported on Sunday and no additional deaths were reported Saturday from nursing and personal care facilities, raising the statewide total to 5,057.
Recovery rate and testing
-The state reported a statewide recovery rate of 79%, 1% more than what was reported Saturday.
-The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 9 and Saturday is 167,496, including 5,708 positive results, according to the state.
-The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus through Sunday, the state said, is 6,669. Statewide, there have been 1,332,403 people who have tested negative.
-Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and zip code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."