HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Clarion County reported a new confirmed case of COVID-19, giving the county 73 cases (70 confirmed and three probable).
Venango County, the state said, holds at 60 cases (44 confirmed and 16 probable); Forest County remains at nine cases (six confirmed and three probable).
Mercer County reported nine new confirmed cases and one additional probable case, giving the county 318 cases (277 confirmed and 41 probable), according to the state.
Crawford County, the state said, reported two new confirmed cases, giving the county 122 cases (102 confirmed and 20 probable).
The state reported 860 new statewide positive cases, raising the total to 111,078 (107,958 confirmed and 3,120 probable). There are 8,165 cases among health care workers.
The number of new statewide cases reported Thursday is 26 above the number of additional cases reported Wednesday, but marks the second consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 79th in the past 88.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Statewide, there were 14 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 7,176.
Care facilities
— According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are 19,366 resident cases and 3,918 cases among employees, for a total of 23,284 at 846 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said an additional four deaths have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the statewide total to 4,887.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 75%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between July 23 and Wednesday is 163,936, including 6,822 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 5,004. Statewide, there have been 1,088,859 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).