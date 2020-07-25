HARRISBURG-The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Clarion County reported a new confirmed case of COVID-19, giving the county 72 cases (69 confirmed and three probable).
Meanwhile, the state said, Venango and Forest counties reported no additional cases.
Among Venango County’s 53 total cases the county reported an additional positive case. The county now has 38 confirmed cases and 15 probable.
Forest County holds at seven cases (five confirmed and two probable).
Mercer County reported four new cases (three confirmed and one probable). The county now has 293 cases (257 confirmed and 36 probable).
Crawford County reported one new confirmed case, the state said, giving the county 118 total (99 confirmed and 19 probable).
The state reported 1,054 new statewide positive cases raising the total to 106,625 (103,632 confirmed and 2,993 probable). There are 7,902 cases among health care workers.
Fewer than 1,000 additional cases have been reported in 75 of the past 83 days.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Statewide there were 13 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 7,114.
Recovery rate and testing
-The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 75%.
-The number of statewide tests administered between July 18 and Friday is 157,974, including 6,384 positive results, according to the state.
-The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 4,567. Statewide, there have been 1,016,705 people who have tested negative.
-Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."