HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Sunday announced Clarion County reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19, raising the county's total to 99 cases (90 confirmed and nine probable).
The additional case reported in Clarion County breaks a two day streak of no new cases being reported in the tri-county area.
Venango County, the state said, remains at 70 cases (55 confirmed and 15 probable); Forest County stands at 14 cases (11 confirmed and three probable).
The state said Crawford County reported five new cases (four confirmed and one probable) on Sunday and six new cases (three confirmed and three probable) on Saturday. The county now has 214 total cases (184 confirmed and 30 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported two additional confirmed cases on Sunday and two additional confirmed cases on Saturday. The county now has 545 total cases (478 confirmed and 67 probable).
The state on Sunday reported 670 new statewide positive cases, 173 fewer than the number of additional cases reported Saturday, raising the total to 133,504 (129,703 confirmed and 3,801 probable). There are 9,608 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Sunday marks the 33rd consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 110th in the past 119.
No new deaths were reported from the tri-county area, according to the state.
Statewide there were two additional deaths reported on Sunday and 16 additional deaths on Saturday, raising the total to 7,673.
Care facilities
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 21,013 resident cases and 4,493 cases among employees for a total of 25,506 at 928 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
- The state said three new deaths were reported on Sunday and 11 new deaths were reported Saturday from nursing and personal care facilities, raising the statewide total to 5,189.
Recovery rate and testing
- The state is continuing to report a statewide recovery rate of 82%.
- The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 23 and Saturday is 160,682, including 4,405 positive results, according to the state.
- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 7,411. Statewide, there have been 1,515,899 people who have tested negative.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."