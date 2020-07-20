HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Clarion County reported a new confirmed case of COVID-19, giving the county a total of 68 cases (65 confirmed and three probable).
Meanwhile, the state said, Venango and Forest counties reported no additional cases. Venango County has 51 cases (34 confirmed and 17 probable) and Forest County holds at seven cases (five confirmed and two probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 14 new confirmed cases. That county now has 245 cases (215 confirmed and 30 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported two new cases (one confirmed and one probable) and now has 109 total (91 confirmed and 18 probable).
The state reported 711 new statewide positive cases on Monday, raising the total to 101,738 (98,872 confirmed and 2,866 probable). There are 7,545 cases among health care workers.
Monday marks the third consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 additional cases reported and 73rd in the past 78.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area. Statewide, there were three additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 7,018.
Care facilities
— Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center reports five resident cases of COVID-19 in the state Department of Health's nursing and personal care facilities document, which was last updated on July 14.
— Clarion Senior Living reports five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases of COVID-19 in the state Department of Human Services' nursing and personal care facilities document, which also was last updated on July 14.
— Nursing and personal care facility statistics, a list compiled by the state and updated through Monday, shows Clarion County now has 11 resident cases, which is an increase of one since Sunday, and four employee cases at two unnamed facilities. Those statistics also continue to show five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility in Venango County.
— To date, there has been no nursing or personal care facility COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 18,685 resident cases and 3,614 cases among employees, for a total of 22,299 at 792 distinct facilities in 59 counties.
— The state said there was one additional death reported from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the total to 4,804.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 75%, down 1% from what had been reported.
— The number of statewide tests administered between July 13 and Sunday is 153,838, including 5,613 positive test results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 4,245. Statewide, there have been 938,175 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 2,569 total tests through Sunday, including 1,883 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 64 tests were positive for the virus.
According to BHS, 103 results are pending.
As of Monday, Clarion Hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 in-patient.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."