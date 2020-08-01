The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Clarion County reported a new confirmed case of COVID-19, giving the county 76 total cases (73 confirmed and three probable).
No new cases were reported in Venango County or Forest County.
Venango County, the state said, remains at 62 cases (46 confirmed and 16 probable). Forest County stands at nine cases (six confirmed and three probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported an additional eight confirmed positive cases of the virus. In addition, two previous probable cases are now confirmed cases. The county now has a total of 341 cases (300 confirmed and 41 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported two new confirmed cases, giving the county 126 total cases (106 confirmed and 20 probable).
The state on Saturday reported 888 new statewide positive cases, 82 less than the number of new cases reported Friday, raising the total to 112,936 (109,779 confirmed and 3,157 probable). There are 8,271 cases among health care workers.
The number of new statewide cases reported Saturday marks the fourth consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and the 81st in the past 90.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Statewide, there were 15 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 7,204.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a table compiled by the state and updated through Saturday, shows 10 resident cases and five employee cases at three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
The table continues to show five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility in Venango County. No resident or employee cases have been reported from Forest County.
- According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are 19,558 resident cases and 3,954 cases among employees, for a total of 23,512 cases at 856 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
- The state said an additional two deaths have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the statewide total to 4,906.
Recovery rate and testing
- The state on Saturday raised the statewide recovery rate from 75% to 76%.
- The number of statewide tests administered between July 25 and Friday is 156,111, including 6,477 positive results, according to the state.
- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 5,496. Statewide, there have been 1,119,386 people who have tested negative.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).