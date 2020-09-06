HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Sunday announced Clarion County reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19.
The county now has 101 total cases (91 confirmed and 10 probable), according to the state.
Both Venango and Forest counties reported no new cases on Sunday, the state said.
Venango County has 72 total cases (56 confirmed and 16 probable); Forest County has 14 total cases (11 confirmed and three probable), the state said.
Crawford County, the state said, reported 13 new confirmed cases, pushing that county to 235 total cases (208 confirmed and 27 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 15 new confirmed cases, pushing that county to 589 total cases (515 confirmed and 74 probable).
The state on Sunday reported 691 new statewide positive cases, 272 fewer than the number reported Saturday, raising the total number of cases to 139,316 (135,324 confirmed and 3,992 probable). There are 9,883 cases among health care workers.
The number of new positive cases reported Sunday marks the third consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 additional positive cases reported and 116th in the past 126.
Statewide there were no new deaths reported, according to the state, keeping the total at 7,760.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities chart, which is updated daily by the state, continues to show 15 resident cases, 15 employee cases and one death in three unnamed facilities in Clarion County.
The same chart continues to show five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility in Venango County.
To date, there have been no nursing and personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 21,405 resident cases and 4,603 cases among employees for a total to 26,008 at 947 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said 5,239 total deaths have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state on Sunday reported a statewide recovery rate of 82%, which is up 1% from what was reported Saturday.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 30 and Saturday is 158,994, including 5,791 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 7,612. Statewide, there have been 1,599,299 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."