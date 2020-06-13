HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Saturday said one new positive case of COVID-19 was reported from Clarion County, pushing the county’s total to 31, all confirmed.
According to the state, Venango County remains at 17 cases, 14 confirmed and three probable. Forest County stands at seven cases, five confirmed and two probable.
Crawford County stands at 35 cases, 28 confirmed and seven probable, and Mercer County holds at 114 cases, 101 confirmed and 13 probable.
Statewide on Saturday, 463 new cases were reported, which raised the total to 78,462— 76,237 confirmed and 2,225 probable — with 5,965 among health care workers.
The additional cases reported Saturday is 223 under the number of new cases reported Friday, and marks the fifth day out of six in which fewer than 500 additional cases were reported.
The number of new cases also marks the 34th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 38th in the past 42.
No new deaths were reported from Venango, Clarion or Forest counties on Saturday.
In addition, no additional deaths were reported Saturday from Crawford or Mercer counties.
Statewide on Saturday, there were 49 new deaths reported, which equals the amount of additional deaths reported Friday, pushing the total to 6,211.
In its nursing home and personal care facility statistics, the state reported Clarion County has one resident case and one employee case at one facility.
According to the most recent information on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 16,546 resident cases and 2,920 cases among employees, for a total of 19,466 at 637 distinct facilities in 45 counties.
According to the state, there were an additional 19 statewide deaths reported from nursing or personal care facilities, bringing the total to 4,268.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 74%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 1,658. Statewide, there are 496,589 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on “Coronavirus (COVID-19).”