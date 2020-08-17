HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday reported an additional confirmed case of COVID-19 in Clarion County, giving it 90 total cases (83 confirmed and seven probable).
Venango County, the state said, stands at 67 cases (52 confirmed and 15 probable); Forest County holds at 12 total cases (nine confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County reported one new confirmed case, according to the state. The county now has 169 total cases (145 confirmed and 24 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported two additional confirmed cases, giving the county 495 total (433 confirmed and 62 probable).
The state on Monday reported 384 new statewide positive cases, 276 fewer than the number of additional cases reported Sunday, raising the total to 124,844 (121,354 confirmed and 3,490 probable). There are 8,956 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Monday marks the 20th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and the 97th in the past 106.
No new deaths were reported Monday from the tri-county area, the state said. Statewide there were no additional deaths reported, keeping the total at 7,468.
Care facilities
— The most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities reports there are now 20,413 resident cases and 4,244 cases among employees for a total of 24,657 at 895 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said two additional deaths were reported Monday from nursing and personal care facilities, raising the statewide total to 5,059.
A state Department of Health email, in response to a previous inquiry from the newspaper, said the state does "regular updates to the number of long-term care facility deaths and sometimes this results in more deaths among those facilities, compared to the newly reported deaths through the Electronic Death Registration System."
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 79%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 10 and Sunday is 165,521, including 5,608 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 6,801. Statewide, there have been 1,342,475 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 4,113 total tests through Sunday, including 3,217 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 87 tests were positive for the virus. There are 16 test results pending.
As of Monday, Clarion Hospital has one suspected COVID-19 in-patient.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).