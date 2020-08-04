HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced Clarion County reported a new confirmed case of COVID-19, giving the county 77 total cases (74 confirmed and three probable).
Venango County, the state said, remains at 62 cases (47 confirmed and 15 probable); Forest County stands at nine cases (six confirmed and three probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported seven additional confirmed cases and one probable case. The county now has 364 total cases (321 confirmed and 43 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported one new confirmed case, giving the county 133 total cases (114 confirmed and 19 probable).
The state on Tuesday reported 854 new statewide positive cases, 289 more than the number of new cases reported Monday, raising the total to 115,009 (111,780 confirmed and 3,229 probable). There are 8,403 cases among health care workers.