HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced Clarion County reported one new COVID-19 case, giving the county 78 total cases (75 confirmed and three probable).
Venango County, the state said, remains at 63 total cases (48 confirmed and 15 probable); Forest County stands at nine cases (six confirmed and three probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 12 additional confirmed cases and three new probable cases. The county now has 404 total cases (351 confirmed and 53 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported one new confirmed case, giving the county 139 total cases (120 confirmed and 19 probable).
The state on Friday reported 758 new statewide positive cases, 49 fewer than the number of additional cases reported Thursday, raising the total to 117,279 (113,969 confirmed and 3,310 probable). There are 8,573 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Friday marks the 10th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 87th in the past 96.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area. Statewide, there were 15 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 7,297.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).