HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Clarion County reported a new confirmed case of COVID-19, giving the county 70 cases (67 confirmed and three probable).
Meanwhile, the state said, Venango and Forest counties reported no additional cases. Venango County has 53 cases (37 confirmed and 16 probable) and Forest County holds at seven cases (five confirmed and two probable).
Mercer County reported an additional death — its second this week and ninth overall — along with 17 new confirmed cases, the state said. The county now has 276 cases (245 confirmed and 31 probable).
Crawford County reported two new confirmed cases, the state said. The county now has 114 cases (96 confirmed and 18 probable).
The state reported 631 new statewide positive cases, raising the total to 103,396 (100,483 confirmed and 2,913 probable). There are 7,682 cases among health care workers.
The number of new statewide cases reported Wednesday is 396 fewer than the number of cases reported Tuesday. Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 74 of the past 80 days.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Statewide, there were 25 additional deaths reported, including the one reported from Mercer County, pushing the total to 7,063.
Care facilities
— The state Department of Health's nursing and personal care facilities document, which was last updated Tuesday, shows no resident or employee cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area.
— Clarion Senior Living reports five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases of COVID-19 in the state Department of Human Services' nursing and personal care facilities document, which also was last updated Tuesday.
— The state's nursing and personal care facilities statistics, a separate county-by-county table that has been updated through Wednesday, shows Clarion County has subtracted one resident case.
The county now has 10 resident cases and four employee cases at two unnamed facilities. Those statistics also continue to show five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility in Venango County.
— To date, there has been no nursing or personal care facility COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 18,846 resident cases and 3,675 cases among employees, for a total of 22,521 at 797 distinct facilities in 60 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 4,829 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 75%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between July 15 and Tuesday is 148,209, including 6,094 positive test results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 4,411. Statewide, there have been 968,081 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 2,658 total tests through Tuesday, including 1,956 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 66 tests were positive for the virus and 114 results are pending.
As of Wednesday, Clarion Hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One of those patients is in the hospital's intensive care unit.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
— To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."