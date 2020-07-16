HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Clarion County reported one additional probable case of COVID-19, giving the county a total of 67 cases (64 confirmed and three probable).
Meanwhile, according to the state, Venango and Forest counties reported no additional cases. Venango County has 49 cases (33 confirmed and 16 probable) and Forest County has seven cases (five confirmed and two probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported three new confirmed cases and now has 104 total (87 confirmed and 17 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported four new confirmed cases and one additional probable case. That county now has 208 cases (182 confirmed and 26 probable).
The state on Thursday reported 781 new statewide positive cases — 213 fewer than the number of cases reported Wednesday — raising the total to 98,446 (95,632 confirmed and 2,814 probable). There are 7,284 cases among health care workers.
The number of new statewide cases reported Thursday marks the sixth consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 additional cases reported and 70th in the past 75.
According to the state, no new deaths were reported from the tri-county area. Statewide, there were 16 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 6,973.
Care facilities
— Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center reports five resident cases of COVID-19 in the state Department of Health's nursing and personal care facilities document, which was last updated on Tuesday.
— Clarion Senior Living reports five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases of COVID-19 in the state Department of Human Services' nursing and personal care facilities document, which also was last updated on Tuesday.
— In nursing and personal care facility statistics, a list compiled by the state continues to show Clarion County has 10 resident cases and four employee cases at two facilities. That list also shows five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one facility in Venango County.
— To date, there has been no nursing or personal care facility COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are 18,430 resident cases and 3,534 cases among employees, for a total of 21,964 at 767 distinct facilities in 58 counties.
— The state said there were an additional 10 deaths reported from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the total to 4,777.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 76%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between July 9 and Wednesday is 142,176, including 5,517 positive test results, according to the state. There were 20,413 test results reported to the state through Wednesday.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 3,883. Statewide, there have been 885,195 people who have tested negative.
— To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)." Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.