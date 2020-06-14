HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Sunday said no new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, but Clarion County reported an additional case on Saturday.
Clarion County now has 31 cases, all confirmed; Venango County holds at 17 cases, 14 confirmed and 3 probable; and Forest County stands at seven cases, five confirmed and two probable, according to the state.
Crawford County on Sunday reported one new positive case, bringing its total number to 36 — 29 confirmed and seven probable — the state said. Mercer County's total cases held at 114 — 101 confirmed and 13 probable.
Statewide on Sunday, 336 new cases were reported, which raised the total to 78,798 — 76,567 confirmed and 2,231 probable — with 5,982 among health care workers.
The additional cases reported Sunday is 127 under the number of new cases reported Saturday and marks the sixth day out of seven in which fewer than 500 additional cases were reported.
The number of new cases also marks the 35th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 39th in the past 43.
No new deaths were reported from Venango, Clarion or Forest counties over the weekend. In addition, no additional deaths were reported from Crawford or Mercer counties.
Statewide on Sunday, there were four additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 6,215.
In its nursing home and personal care facility statistics, the state reported Clarion County has one resident case and one employee case at one facility.
According to the most recent information on nursing and personal care facilities, there are now 16,578 resident cases and 2,929 cases among employees, for a total of 19,507 at 638 distinct facilities in 45 counties.
According to the state, there were no new statewide deaths reported from nursing or personal care facilities, and the total stands at 4,268.
The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 74%.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 1,692. Statewide, there are 504,435 people who have tested negative.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."