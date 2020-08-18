Clarion County reports virus death; tri-county has 6 new cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced Clarion County has reported its third coronavirus-related death, and that the county has one new confirmed virus case and three probable cases.
The state said the county now has 94 total cases (84 confirmed and 10 probable). The most recent virus-related death is the county's first since May 18.
The state said Venango and Forest counties both reported one new confirmed case. Venango County now has 68 cases (53 confirmed and 15 probable); Forest County has 13 total cases (10 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported two new confirmed cases and one new probable case. The county now has 172 total cases (147 confirmed and 25 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported eight additional confirmed cases and one new probable case, giving the county 504 total cases (441 confirmed and 63 probable).
The state on Tuesday reported 735 new statewide positive cases, 351 more than the number of additional cases reported Monday, raising the total to 125,579 (122,050 confirmed and 3,529 probable). There are 8,997 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Tuesday marks the 21st consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and the 98th in the past 107.
There were no COVID-19 deaths reported from either Venango or Forest counties, the state said.
Statewide there were 31 additional deaths reported, raising the total to 7,499, the state said.
Care facilities
— In the state Department of Human Services nursing and personal care facilities document that was updated Tuesday, Oil City Senior Living continues to report fewer than five employee cases of COVID-19.
Also in that document, Clarion Senior Living continues to report five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.
— In the state Department of Health's nursing and personal care facilities document, which also was updated Tuesday, Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo is now reporting eight resident cases and five employee cases. The center previously reported fewer than five resident cases.
Also in that document, Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center is now reporting no cases. The center previously reported fewer than five employee cases.
— An additional nursing and personal care facilities list, a table compiled by the state and updated through Tuesday, shows Clarion County now has 14 resident cases and nine employee cases at three unnamed facilities.
That table continues to show Venango County has five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility.
To date, there have been no nursing or personal care facilities COVID-19 cases reported from Forest County.
— The most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 20,444 resident cases and 4,261 cases among employees for a total of 24,705 at 899 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said five additional deaths were reported Tuesday from nursing and personal care facilities, raising the statewide total to 5,064.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 79%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 11 and Monday is 162,293, including 5,992 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 6,826. Statewide, there have been 1,353,987 people who have tested negative.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19).