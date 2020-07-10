HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced Clarion County reported 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional probable case, pushing the county's cases total to 60 (57 confirmed and three probable).
According to the Department of Health's ZIP code data map, areas with the most confirmed cases reported include Clarion area, 28; Knox area, seven; Rimersburg area, five; and Parker area — spanning Clarion, Armstrong and Butler counties — 14.
In its nursing and personal care facilities report, the state announced Clarion Senior Living reported five positive cases of COVID-19 among residents and fewer than five cases among staff members.
Overall in Clarion County, the state is reporting 11 resident cases and three employee cases among two facilities. To date, there are no cases that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities in Venango or Forest counties.
The state said one probable case of the virus was subtracted from Venango County's cases total. The total now is 34 (20 confirmed and 14 probable).
According to the ZIP code data map, areas within Venango County with the most confirmed cases reported include the Franklin area, 10; and Titusville area — spanning Venango, Crawford and Warren counties — eight.
Forest County holds at seven cases (five confirmed and two probable).
In addition, the state said, Mercer County reported one new confirmed case, raising its cases count to 162 (141 confirmed and 21 probable). Crawford County reported one new probable case, giving that county 77 total cases (60 confirmed and 17 probable).
Statewide on Friday, 1,009 new positive cases were reported — 290 above the number reported Thursday — to raise the total number of cases to 93,876 (91,206 confirmed and 2,670 probable), according to the state. There are 7,032 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Friday breaks a string of 60 consecutive days of fewer than 1,000 new cases.
No new deaths were reported from the tri-county area on Friday. Statewide, there were 32 additional deaths reported, pushing the total to 6,880.
According to the most recent statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities, there are 18,164 resident cases and 3,428 cases among employees, for a total of 21,592 at 737 distinct facilities in 55 counties.
The state said 32 additional deaths were reported Friday from nursing and personal care facilities, pushing the total to 4,699.
The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 77%.
The number of statewide tests administered between July 3 and Thursday is 128,821, with 4,793 positive test results, according to the state.
The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus is 3,020, according to the state. Statewide, there have been 804,764 people with negative test results.
Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."
Area health systems
Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had conducted 2,085 total tests through Thursday, including 1,481 tests at the hospital's outdoor facility. A total of 52 tests were positive for the virus and about 325 test results were pending.
As of Friday, Clarion Hospital had three COVID-19 in-patients, one confirmed as having the virus and two suspected of having it.
No virus patients were in the hospital's intensive care unit.