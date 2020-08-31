HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Clarion County subtracted one confirmed case of COVID-19, reducing the county's total cases count to 98 (89 confirmed and nine probable).
Venango County, the state said, remains at 70 cases (55 confirmed and 15 probable); Forest County stands at 14 cases (11 confirmed and three probable).
The state said Crawford County reported one new confirmed case and subtracted one probable case. The county, therefore, continues to have 214 total cases (185 confirmed and 29 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported one additional confirmed case, giving the county 546 total cases (479 confirmed and 67 probable).
The state on Monday reported 521 new statewide positive cases, 149 fewer than the number of additional cases reported Sunday, raising the total to 134,025 (130,211 confirmed and 3,814 probable). There are 9,627 cases among health care workers.
The number of additional statewide cases reported Monday marks the 34th consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new cases reported and 111th in the past 120.
Statewide there were no new deaths reported Monday, according to the state, keeping the total at 7,673.
Care facilities
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 21,034 resident cases and 4,498 cases among employees for a total of 25,532 at 929 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said no new deaths were reported Monday from nursing and personal care facilities, holding the statewide total at 5,189.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 82%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Aug. 24 and Sunday is 159,917, including 4,456 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 7,436. Statewide, there have been 1,524,195 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 4,774 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 3,783 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 95 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Monday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."